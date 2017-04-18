Peru to issue up to $3 bln in bonds to finance state-run oil firm
Peru is expecting to issue up to $3 billion in bonds in the international market in the first half of 2017 to finance Petroperu, Energy and Mining Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said on Tuesday. The funds would be used to help modernize the state-run oil firm, Tamayo said at a presentation.
