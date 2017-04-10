Peru President welcomes U.S. C-130aircraft in disaster-hit Chiclayo

As part of his activities in northern areas, Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Thursday received one of two Hercules aircraft -sent by the United States Government- at Chiclayo regionA s Air Group No 6. The aircraft arrived in the Inca nation on Wednesday to provide disaster assistance to flood- and landslide-stricken communities. Earlier today, both airplanes were officially welcomed during a reception ceremony at Lima's Air Group No 8 before heading to affected regions.

