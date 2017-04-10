Peru President welcomes U.S. C-130air...

Peru President welcomes U.S. C-130aircraft in disaster-hit Chiclayo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lucianne.com

As part of his activities in northern areas, Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Thursday received one of two Hercules aircraft -sent by the United States Government- at Chiclayo regionA s Air Group No 6. The aircraft arrived in the Inca nation on Wednesday to provide disaster assistance to flood- and landslide-stricken communities. Earlier today, both airplanes were officially welcomed during a reception ceremony at Lima's Air Group No 8 before heading to affected regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC