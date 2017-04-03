Peru pleads for flood relief

Peru pleads for flood relief

Monday

The Peruvian Embassy in Seoul has urged for solidarity and support in recovering from a natural disaster that has wrecked the country since mid-March. Massive floods and landslides caused by "El Nino Costero" have ravaged the South American country, destroying more than 100,000 homes, 200 bridges and countless roads.

