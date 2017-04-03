Peru pleads for flood relief
The Peruvian Embassy in Seoul has urged for solidarity and support in recovering from a natural disaster that has wrecked the country since mid-March. Massive floods and landslides caused by "El Nino Costero" have ravaged the South American country, destroying more than 100,000 homes, 200 bridges and countless roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
