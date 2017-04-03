Peru: Massive fumigation campaign to ...

Peru: Massive fumigation campaign to eradicate dengue kicks off in Piura

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

Piura , Apr. 4. Regional Health Directorate has launched a massive fumigation campaign in Piura city to combat vector-borne diseases like dengue, Zika and chikungunya, whose risk has increased due to torrential rains and floods. According to Edward Pozo, head of Desa Piura's Health Intelligence Office, the campaign kicked off in the area known as Los Algarrobos -located in northern Piura- which hosts around 8,000 families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,067,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC