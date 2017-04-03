Peru: Massive fumigation campaign to eradicate dengue kicks off in Piura

Piura , Apr. 4. Regional Health Directorate has launched a massive fumigation campaign in Piura city to combat vector-borne diseases like dengue, Zika and chikungunya, whose risk has increased due to torrential rains and floods. According to Edward Pozo, head of Desa Piura's Health Intelligence Office, the campaign kicked off in the area known as Los Algarrobos -located in northern Piura- which hosts around 8,000 families.

