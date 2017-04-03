Peru: Massive fumigation campaign to eradicate dengue kicks off in Piura
Piura , Apr. 4. Regional Health Directorate has launched a massive fumigation campaign in Piura city to combat vector-borne diseases like dengue, Zika and chikungunya, whose risk has increased due to torrential rains and floods. According to Edward Pozo, head of Desa Piura's Health Intelligence Office, the campaign kicked off in the area known as Los Algarrobos -located in northern Piura- which hosts around 8,000 families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC