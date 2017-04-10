Peru judge orders jail for governor suspected in Odebrecht case

A federal judge in Peru ordered 18 months of preventive prison pending a full trial for the sitting governor of the country's Callao region, who is accused of accepting a $4 million bribe from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL]. After a 12-hour hearing, Judge Ricardo Manrique ruled late on Saturday that there was substantial evidence that Governor Felix Moreno accepted the bribe in exchange for awarding Odebrecht a 2014 contract to build a 5 km highway along the country's central coast.

