Peru Extends State Of Emergency, Issues Red Alert For Amazon Rivers

The Government of Peru has extended the state of emergency in Ancash, Cajamarca, La Libertad regions and two districts of Ica in the aftermath of severe rains and floods caused by the Coastal El Nino phenomenon. The state of emergency will be extended for an additional 45 days from Wednesday, April 12. The initiative allows the State to continue implementing immediate and necessary response actions to safeguard people's right to life and integrity.

