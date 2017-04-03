Peru drugs mule Michaella McCollum returns to Ibiza

EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund millionaire who plunged to his death is mourned by family and friends - including disgraced New York governor Eliot Spitzer and a Housewives star - at his funeral Peru Two drugs mule Michaella McCollum returns to Ibiza where she was hired to smuggle A 1.5million of cocaine for a sunset drink with a female friend Peru drugs mule Michaella McCollum jetted into Ibiza earlier today where she and her friend Melissa Reid were hired to smuggle cocaine worth A 1.5 million into Spain. The 24-year-old from County Tyrone, northern Ireland was jailed in Peru in 2013 for her botched attempt to smuggle A 1.5 million of cocaine into Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.