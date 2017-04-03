New York's Eleven Madison Park named World's Best Restaurant
New York [U.S.A.], Apr. 6 : The winners of 2017 World Best Restaurant awards were recently announced at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, Australia and for the second time in 15 years, a fine dining restaurant outside of Europe has won this prestigious award. New York's Eleven Madison Park has been named this year's best restaurant of the world, knocking down last year's winner Osteria Fracescana, after seven years climbing the leader board, CNN reports.
