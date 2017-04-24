Lost city of Kuelap at 10,000ft in Peru's remote Andes opened up to tourists by new cable car

Travel to 'second Machu Picchu' in the Andean mists is fully opened up for visitors as a 2.5 mile long, $18million cable car links ancient Kuelap to nearest town Peru's remote 'second Machu Picchu' - hidden 10,000ft up in the mists of the Andes - is now fully opened up to tourists. The ancient Kuelap fortress - in the Amazonas region in the north of the country - was built and developed between the 6th and 16th centuries by the Chachapoyas culture and lies on a ridge overlooking the Utcubamba Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.