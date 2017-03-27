Israeli NGO IsraAID helps Peru rebuil...

Israeli NGO IsraAID helps Peru rebuild after flood ravages country

Israeli NGO IsraAID is helping teachers in Peru prepare to reopen their schools after more than two weeks of flooding and mudslides that have devastated areas of the country. The Peruvian government called for international aid to help hundreds of thousands of people displaced by flash floods and landslides, triggered by a sudden and abnormal warming of Pacific waters off Peru.

