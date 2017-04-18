Irving Penn: Centennial at The Met

Irving Penn: Centennial at The Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will welcome a three-month celebration and major retrospective of the world-renowned photographer, Irving Penn. The exhibition is set to be the most extensive exhibition of the late American photographer's work to date, and will showcase a selection of two hundred masterpieces as well as unknown prints from his vast collections, spanning over his nearly 70-year-long career.

