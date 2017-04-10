Insurers likely to pay $350 million for El Nino claims

Peru-based insurer RIMAC Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. said that local insurers will have to pay around $350 million for losses related to the El Nino phenomenon, BNamericas reported citing Andina. "If the losses are estimated at around $3.5 billion, 10% of that must be insured," said an official at Rimac.

