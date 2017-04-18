Inspector who tried to rein in illega...

Inspector who tried to rein in illegal logging was fired

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this photo taken in Feb. 20, 2017, a customs agent observes the arrival of trucks with wood from the Peruvian Amazon at the port of Callao, Peru. Inspections to detect criminal timber harvesting operations were scaled back following the halting of 1,770 metric tons at the Port of Houston in October 2015 in a rare blow against illegal logging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC