Huge Decline In Peru's Silver Production Suggests Future Supply At Risk

Thursday

The Peru Ministry of Energy and Mining just released their silver production data for February, and it was a whopper to the downside. Actually, I was quite surprised to see how much the country's silver production declined versus the same month last year.

