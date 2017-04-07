GRANA Y MONTERO SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grana y Montero S.A.A. - GRAM Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 28, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Grana y Montero S.A.A. , if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts between the expanded period of July 24, 2013 through February 24, 2017, inclusive . The action is pending in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.