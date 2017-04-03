Friends use pedal power to raise fund...

Friends use pedal power to raise funds on South American challenge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Belfast Today

A Glengormley man is nearing the end of a gruelling challenge in South America, which has seen him cycle thousands of miles for charity. Christopher Baird , along with two friends he met while studying Law at Warwick University, is participating in the fundraising effort which began in Cusco, Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Belfast Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC