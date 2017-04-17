Former Peruvian President Served With...

Former Peruvian President Served With Detention Order Again

Malaysian National News Agency

Peru's Judiciary on Monday issued an 18-month preventive detention order for former President Alejandro Toledo , wife Eliane Karp and other people involved in the Ecoteva case. The order also includes Israeli entrepreneur Josef Maiman and ex-chief of presidential security team Avi Dan On.

Chicago, IL

