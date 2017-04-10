Floods cause $3 million crop damage in Peru
Manuel Gonzaga Cobenas, Tumbes' regional director of agriculture in Peru, said that heavy rains and floods caused an estimated $3 million worth of damage to crops including bananas, lemons, rice, corn and papaya, FreshFruitPortal.com reported citing Diario Correo. Floods affected nearly 3,000 hectares of land and nearly 7,000 farmers in the northern Peruvian region, Mr. Cobenas said.
