Finance Minister: Peru Economy to Recover in 2018, 2019 After Flood Damage
A local resident wades through water on a street in the "El Indio" settlement on the outskirts of Piura, in northern Peru, March 23, 2017. Peru's economy will recover in coming years with investment in construction after recent flooding, likely growing 4.5 percent in 2018 and 5 percent in 2019, Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne said on Wednesday.
