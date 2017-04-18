Exhibition at Celaya Brothers Gallery...

Exhibition at Celaya Brothers Gallery addresses the tensions between nature and modernity

Celaya Brothers Gallery is presenting Topografias Insostenibles by Peruvian artist Camila Rodrigo, which addresses the tensions between nature and modernity. Current mentalities aim to comprehend the strata of reality without mapping the interpenetration of the sustainable and the unsustainable.

Chicago, IL

