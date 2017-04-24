Discover the world's best beaches bef...

Discover the world's best beaches before the rest

A certain type of New Yorker has complaints about the beaches in Tulum, Mexico, Saint Barth's, or Mykonos in Greece. "Why escape New York," they ask, "just to be surrounded by New Yorkers?" But do heed their warning: If you want to go to a beach to get away from other humans, you'll have to try a lot harder than visiting those popular, luxurious, seaside spots.

