dianatestino

A collection of iconic images of Diana, Princess of Wales, is to go on display at Althorp, Northampton, next week. A total of 15 images taken in 1997 by Mario Testino will be on display at Althorp - the family home of the Spencers since 1508, and the final resting place of the princess.

