Death toll in Peru floods, mudslides rises to 113

The death toll from flooding and mudslides plaguing Peru since the start of the year has risen to 113 people, including five killed last weekend, officials said on Tuesday. A graveyard is submerged after floods hit Catacaos, a community close to the northern Peruvian city of Piura.

