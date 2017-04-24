Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & ...

DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Grana y Montero S.A.A. & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2017 / EIN News / -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2017 -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Graña y Montero S.A.A. and certain of its officers, and is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities who purchased Graña securities between April 30, 2014 through February 24, 2017, both dates inclusive . Such investors are advised to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/gram .

