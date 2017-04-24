Condor Resources Inc.: Comprehensive Agreement Concluded With Chakana ...
Condor Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has concluded the Comprehensive Agreement with Chakana Resources S.A.C. on the Company's wholly owned Soledad project in Ancash, Peru. The Agreement replaces the Memorandum of Understanding announced February 24th, with no material changes.
