Brilliant photo series celebrates the beauty of ageing
Olivia Hooker, left, born 1915 in Oklahoma, USA, and Zoila Donatila Aliaga Melendez vda de Roman, born 1911 in Huancayo, Peru. When the majority of the people we see in magazines, on TV, and in every other form of popular media are under the age of 30, it's easy to forget that the older generation are beautiful, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC