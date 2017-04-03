Air Force C-130 Aircraft Deploy to Pe...

Air Force C-130 Aircraft Deploy to Peru for Flood-Relief Mission

At the request of the Peruvian government, two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, flew to Lima, Peru, April 4 to support ongoing U.S. disaster assistance to communities devastated by floods resulting from torrential rainfall in the country's northern region. A C-130J taxis on the flightline as part of an 11-ship C-130J formation Oct. 24, 2016, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark.

Chicago, IL

