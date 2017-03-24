Your daily briefing on China

The Chinese Red Cross on Wednesday donated 100,000 U.S. dollars to the Peruvian Red Cross, to help the country deal with the damage caused by El Nino phenomenon. Chinese ambassador to Peru, Jia Guide, presented the cheque to the president of the Peruvian Red Cross, Maria Garcia, in a brief ceremony.

