Would you drink water filtered by your car?

For anyone who's ever found themselves stricken with a voracious thirst while sitting in gridlock traffic or while driving down a remote stretch of road, Ford is here to make sure you never have to experience that again. Through a recently developed system called On-the-G0 H2O, Ford can now make a vehicle that can extract moisture from the air, purify it into drinking water then pump it up through a spout inside the cabin.

