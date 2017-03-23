Why the 'Peru Two' are back making headlines again

After a tumultuous 2013 that saw them catapulted to international notoriety, things had calmed down for a bit for the so-called 'Peru Two'. Michaella McCollum, from Belfast, and Melissa Reid, from Lenzie near Glasgow , were arrested on 6 August 2013 for drug smuggling at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.