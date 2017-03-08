Venezuela calls Peruvian leader 'cowa...

Venezuela calls Peruvian leader 'coward' and 'dog'

Monday Mar 6

Venezuela's leftist government on Monday called Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski a "coward" and "dog" servile to the United States for his antagonism to socialism. Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela February 15, 2017.

