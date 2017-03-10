Update on the Soledad Project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
As disclosed in our news release of February 24th, Chakana was granted an exclusivity period of 45 days to conclude its due diligence, and prepare a comprehensive agreement to replace the MOU. Chakana has satisfactorily completed their due diligence, and Condor has received the first draft of the comprehensive agreement.
