UPDATE 1-Peru's minerals railway to take 2-3 weeks to resume -govt
A railway used by copper, zinc and silver mines to transport concentrates from Peru's central Andes to port is likely be out of action for at least two to three weeks following deadly floods and mudslides, a minister said on Wednesday. Repairs should take about two weeks, but work in the field was unlikely to start until next week once dangerous river levels had eased, transportation minister Martin Vizcarra told Reuters.
