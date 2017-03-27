Up to 70 killed from flooding and mudslides in Peru
The rains, brought on by El NiA o, are expected to continue for another two weeks, authorities said on Thursday. Mudslides are wreaking havoc across Peru and have claimed the lives of 18 people including five children, after their bus was pushed into a ravine .
