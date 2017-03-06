The Diana industry is back in full swing
As the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches, her luminous face and emotional complexity remain an irresistible package An exhibit in Lima, Peru of photos taken by fashion photographer Mario Testino in what would be Diana's final photo shoot Late last year, Prince William and Prince Harry jointly announced that there would be no concert or other major event to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Anyone thinking that this was royal-speak for "we will mark this sad anniversary quietly and privately" has been proved wrong.
