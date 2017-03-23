Spanish football club Eibar shows sol...

Spanish football club Eibar shows solidarity with Peru flood victims

Madrid, March 25 - Spanish top-division football club SD Eibar has given an example of solidarity by announcing it will give the gate receipts of its home game against Las Palmas to a charity aimed at helping victims of the floods currently affecting Peru. The money raised at the game which is to be played on April 6, will be donated to the Egoaizia charity based in the Basque town of around 30,000 inhabitants midway between the cities of Bilbao and San Sebastian, reports Xinhua news agency.

