Spain's OHL seeks partners for assets in Latin America

OHL said it is looking for new partners to buy 49% stakes in five infrastructure projects in Chile and Colombia before the end of the year. The five greenfield projects are the Autopista Vespucio Oriente, the Camino Nogales-Puchuncavi and the Puente Industrial toll road concessions in Chile, the Puerto de Valparaiso port terminal concession in Chile and the Autopistas al Rio Magdalena 2 toll road concession in Colombia.

Chicago, IL

