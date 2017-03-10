Russia willing to start NZ free-trade...

Russia willing to start NZ free-trade talks

23 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Russia is willing to restart free trade talks with New Zealand that were halted after the annexation of the Crimean peninsula, but Trade Minister Todd McClay says it is too soon to resume negotiations with the world's 12th-biggest economy. Last week Prime Minister Bill English released New Zealand's refreshed trade strategy, which seeks to have 90 per cent of goods exports covered by a free trade agreement within 13 years, and cited potentially concluding free trade talks with Russia and its Customs Union partners among initiatives to meet that target.

