Prospector Announces Executive Management Appointments, RSU Issuances and Stock Option Grant
PROSPECTOR RESOURCES CORP. announces that it has strengthened its management team with the appointments of Mr. Tim Williams as Executive Vice President - COO, Mr. Jose Luis Martinez as Executive Vice President - Corporate Development & Strategy, Mr. Ian Dreyer as Senior Vice President - Geology and Mr. David D'Onofrio as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb 17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC