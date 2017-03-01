Photos Reveal How Climate Change Affects the High Andes
On expedition with the American Climber Science Program, the team of researchers made high camp at just over 16,000 feet above the foot of the Maparaju glacier . Here some of the student volunteers take in the view of Cayesh across the valley, and settle into the evening to prepare for the 4 a.m. alpine start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.
