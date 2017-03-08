Peruvian president criticizes US proposal to separate immigrant families
Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski criticized a proposal being considered by the Trump administration to separate women and children crossing illegally into the United States, saying it was "something that shouldn't be happening in the 21st century." Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski addresses a news conference with foreign media at the government palace in Lima, Peru, March 9, 2017.
