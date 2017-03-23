Peruvian Police Seize Enormous Shipment Of Cocaine With Lionel...
Drug police in Peru have seized a enormous shipment of cocaine bearing the image of Lionel Messi and worth an estimated $85million . A massive 1,417 kilos of the drug were intercepted by the Peruvian National Police's Anti-drugs Office in Lima on Wednesday after it was discovered wrapped in containers of squid fillets bound for Belgium.
