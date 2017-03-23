Peruvian Police Seize Enormous Shipme...

Peruvian Police Seize Enormous Shipment Of Cocaine With Lionel...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Who Ate All The Pies

Drug police in Peru have seized a enormous shipment of cocaine bearing the image of Lionel Messi and worth an estimated $85million . A massive 1,417 kilos of the drug were intercepted by the Peruvian National Police's Anti-drugs Office in Lima on Wednesday after it was discovered wrapped in containers of squid fillets bound for Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Who Ate All The Pies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC