Peruvian parish with Oklahoma ties needs funds to aid flood victims

A woman is pulled to safety in a zip line harness Friday due to flooding caused by intense rains in Lima and other areas of the coastal region of Peru. [AP Photo] Metro-area Oklahomans are raising awareness about the need for monetary donations to help victims of flooding in an area of Peru with Oklahoma ties.

Chicago, IL

