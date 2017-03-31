Peru Prosecutors Open Graft Probe Int...

Peru Prosecutors Open Graft Probe Into Ex-Leader Garcia: Source

Read more: US News & World Report

Public prosecutors in Peru have opened a preliminary probe into the country's former President Alan Garcia as part of a far-reaching inquiry into bribes that Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA has acknowledged distributing to win local contracts, a source in the attorney general's office said Friday. Prosecutors are investigating whether Garcia was involved in potential graft in the awarding of a $400 million contract for a metro line in the capital Lima during his second term, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment.

Chicago, IL

