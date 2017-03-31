Peru Prosecutors Open Graft Probe Into Ex-Leader Garcia: Source

Public prosecutors in Peru have opened a preliminary probe into the country's former President Alan Garcia as part of a far-reaching inquiry into bribes that Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA has acknowledged distributing to win local contracts, a source in the attorney general's office said Friday. Prosecutors are investigating whether Garcia was involved in potential graft in the awarding of a $400 million contract for a metro line in the capital Lima during his second term, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.