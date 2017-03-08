Peru president targeted in Odebrecht bribery probe24 min ago
Peruvian prosecutors have ordered investigations into President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's possible links to an international corruption scandal involving construction firm Odebrecht. State corruption attorney Katherine Ampuero yesterday said she had ordered a "preliminary investigation over alleged suspect operations" involving payments by Odebrecht to Latin America Enterprise, a company linked to the president.
