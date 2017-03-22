Peru President: Over 7,000 Victims Re...

Peru President: Over 7,000 Victims Rescued Through Airlift

The Armed Forces have so far managed to airlift over 7,000 Peruvian citizens, in response to emergencies caused by natural disasters, President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski stressed on Tuesday. As is known, the country is currently at the mercy of heavy rains, overflowing rivers and floods, which have resulted in 101,104 victims, 643,216 affected citizens, as well as 263 injured and 20 missing people.

Chicago, IL

