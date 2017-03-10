Peru floods: Four killed as Piura bur...

Peru floods: Four killed as Piura bursts its banks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Four people have drowned after the river Piura burst its banks in the north of Peru and caused extensive flooding. More than 500 people were evacuated from rooftops in the town of Catacaos after flood water levels rose to 1.80m .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC