Odebrecht could abandon all projects

Odebrecht could abandon all projects in Peru within six months: Kuczynski

Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying bribes in 12 Latin American countries, can leave behind all its ongoing projects in Peru within six months, the Andean country's president said in an interview published Sunday. A sign of the Odebrecht Brazilian construction conglomerate is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 24, 2017.

