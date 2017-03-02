Odebrecht corruption scandal and Peru

Peru's technocrat, businessman President is being blasted for statements about the U.S. and its relationship with Latin America. After meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on his first U.S. visit Pedro Pablo Kuczynski addressed a crowd in Princeton, comparing his region to a docile canine .

