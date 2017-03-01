Lions interrupt "60 Minutes" interview
While filming a couple who saves circus animals from abuse, a 60 Minutes team learns that lions have a vocal morning song At a temporary rescue center just north of Cuzco, Peru, Jan Creamer and Tim Phillips were keeping 24 lions safe from the abuse they had undergone as circus performers. Correspondent Bill Whitaker and a film crew were there to interview the couple for a 60 Minutes story about how the couple's work has led to bans on using wild animals in circuses in more than 20 countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb 17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC