Lions interrupt "60 Minutes" interview

16 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

While filming a couple who saves circus animals from abuse, a 60 Minutes team learns that lions have a vocal morning song At a temporary rescue center just north of Cuzco, Peru, Jan Creamer and Tim Phillips were keeping 24 lions safe from the abuse they had undergone as circus performers. Correspondent Bill Whitaker and a film crew were there to interview the couple for a 60 Minutes story about how the couple's work has led to bans on using wild animals in circuses in more than 20 countries.

